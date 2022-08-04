Dodgers LHP Kershaw leaves start with low back pain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has left his start at San Francisco with low back pain.

Kershaw appeared to tweak something while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer.

The 34-year-old Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts. He left with a 4-2 lead.

Kershaw spent time on the injured list earlier this season due to inflammation in a pelvic joint. He was 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts coming into the day.

Right-hander Phil Bickford came on in relief. The NL West-leading Dodgers are going for their fifth straight win.

