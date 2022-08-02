Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles has died at 94, the team says.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles has died at 94, the team says.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles has died at 94, the team says.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.