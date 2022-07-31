Hollywood Farmers Market closed during police standoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The popular Hollywood Farmers Market was closed Sunday after a man fired a gun inside his apartment and threw objects out of his window into the street before barricading himself inside, police said.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. following an hours-long standoff with police, said Officer Annie Hernandez.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire on a residential block near the farmers market where vendors set up stalls every Sunday morning.

Police closed several surrounding streets and shut down the market out of abundance of caution, Hernandez said.

Investigators were awaiting a search warrant for the man’s apartment, she said. His motives were unclear, she added.

The Hollywood Farmers Market said its vendors and staff were safe.

“If you need access to fresh food and produce and can travel, please visit our sibling market Atwater Village Farmers’ Market,” the market said on Facebook.