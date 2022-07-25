Southern California soccer player injured in fight dies

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A man who was injured in a brawl that broke out at a high school soccer game in Oxnard died Monday, police said.

Police said Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, died more than two weeks after an on-field fight, involving both players and spectators, erupted over a referee’s decision during a July 10 game between adult soccer teams at Oxnard High School.

Sanchez was a player. One man was arrested on suspicion of battery but the investigation continued, authorities said.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office scheduled an autopsy Tuesday to determine the exact cause of his death.

Oxnard is a coastal city about an hour’s drive west of Los Angeles.