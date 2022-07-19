Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 6:53 AM

4 Southern California deputies injured in crash

KION

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Four Southern California sheriff’s deputies and a suspect were injured early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into patrol cars during an arrest, authorities said.

The chain-reaction crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in Yorba Linda as the Orange County sheriff’s deputies were arresting a man suspected of a misdemeanor offense, the Sheriff’s Department said. One of the patrol units struck the four deputies.

The deputies were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor to moderate injuries. The misdemeanor suspect was in the back of one of the patrol cars at the time and received minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the patrol units was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers on suspicion of driving under the influence, the department said.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content