Arrest after body found at California mobile home park

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a woman’s body was found buried at a Southern California mobile home park, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded Saturday after residents reported a foul odor at the mobile home park in Huntington Beach, police said.

The body of a woman was excavated at the site, police spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla told the Los Angeles Times. Officials were trying to identify her, she said.

A person of interest was detained for questioning early Sunday and the man was later arrested, Cuchilla said.

There was no threat to public safety, authorities said.