Yankees bring back INF/OF Tyler Wade in deal with Angels

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired utility player Tyler Wade on Thursday from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later or cash.

Wade was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 27-year-old hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He then cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 8.

Wade was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named later or cash on Nov. 22. Over parts of six major league seasons (2017-22), he has a .214 batting average with 24 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 41 RBIs in 331 games bouncing around the infield and outfield.

He was originally selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 amateur draft and played his first five big league seasons in New York.

___

