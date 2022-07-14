Corey Seager replaces George Springer on AL All-Star roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager replaced Toronto outfielder George Springer on the roster for next week’s All-Star Game.

The Rangers said Seager was an injury replacement for Springer. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against Kansas City.

Seager became a three-time All-Star following selections in 2016 and ’17 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seager entered Thursday with a .245 average, 21 homers and 48 RBIs.

He signed a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers during the offseason that included a $100,000 bonus for All-Star selection.

Seager is the fourth addition to All-Star rosters after San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper.

Those three replaced Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and Houston’s Yordan Álvarez, who are hurt, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who is skipping the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium because of family responsibilities.

