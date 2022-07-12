Pinder’s 12th-inning slam lifts A’s over Rangers 14-7

By LARY BUMP

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chad Pinder hit a grand slam during an eight-run 12th inning and the Oakland Athletics overcame another homer by Corey Seager to beat the Texas Rangers 14-7 Tuesday night.

Pinder was Texas’ automatic runner to open the 12th and scored on Vimael Machin’s sacrifice fly off Dennis Santana (3-4). Three more runs scored before Pinder came to bat with the bases loaded, and he hit the first pitch from Kolby Allard into the left-field seats to make it 14-6.

Dermis Garcia had an RBI double during the inning for his first major league hit. Ramon Laureano also had an RBI single, and Elvis Andrus drew a bases-loaded walk.

Seager homered for a career-high fifth straight game in the ninth inning to trim Oakland’s lead to 4-3, and Kole Calhoun tied it with a single a few batters later. The homer was Seager’s 21st.

Marcus Semien also homered for Texas and had three RBIs, including a tying double in the 10th.

Sean Murphy had four hits for Oakland, the last a single that scored Machin in the top of the 10th.

Kirby Snead (1-0) struck out two and stranded two after entering during the 11th inning.

Oakland had led from the fifth inning, when a botched play at home plate resulted in two of the A’s three runs and a 4-3 lead.

The Rangers had an auspicious start, with Josh Smith leading off with a double and Semien crushing a 416-foot home run to left-center field against his former teammates for a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

A’s starter James Kaprielian and two Oakland relievers retired 14 batters in a row before Lou Trivino allowed Seager’s homer.

Semien, who hit a career-best 45 home runs in 162 games for Toronto last season, signed a seven-year contract as a free agent in January to play for Texas. He did not homer in his first 43 games this season but has slammed 12 in his 41 games since — an even more productive pace than he maintained in 2021.

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas, who’s missing a start because of shoulder inflammation, threw in the bullpen before Tuesday’s game. “The bullpen went well,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “I’m not going to name a date but hopefully he’ll be ready in the weekend.

Rangers: No new injuries to report.

Athletics: All-Star RHP Paul Blackburn (6-4, 3.36) will start Wednesday’s final game of the three-game series. He is 1-4 with a 5.19 ERA in his eight most recent starts.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (5-4, 4.03) has been on a roll, with a 4-1 record and a 2.45 ERA in his last six starts.

