LA Kings sign Grundström, Andersson to contract extensions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Forwards Carl Grundström and Lias Andersson agreed to contract extensions with the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Grundström got a two-year deal worth $2.6 million through the 2023-24 season, and Andersson got a one-year deal for $750,000.

Grundström scored a career-high 15 points in 54 games last season with the Kings. The 24-year-old Swede also scored three goals in Los Angeles’ first-round playoff loss to Edmonton.

Grundström is a former second-round pick by Toronto. He was traded to the Kings in January 2019 in a package for defenseman Jake Muzzin.

Andersson scored two points in 20 games for Los Angeles last season. He was the seventh overall selection in the 2017 draft by the New York Rangers, who traded him to the Kings in October 2020 for a second-round draft pick.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports