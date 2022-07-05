2 men missing after entering southern Sierra’s Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Two men were reported missing after attempting to cross the southern Sierra Nevada’s Kern River on the Fourth of July, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies responding to an early afternoon report of missing swimmers were told that the two were crossing with others when they were swept downstream by the river current, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the area of Remington Hot Springs, northeast of Bakersfield.

Efforts by a helicopter crew and search-and-rescue ground teams failed to locate the men, the office said.