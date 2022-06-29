1 injured, house destroyed in Victorville explosion

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A pre-dawn explosion and fire leveled a home, injured one person and damaged at least two others Wednesday in Victorville, authorities said.

The blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the San Bernardino County desert community.

Brenda Ogaz said she was awake when she heard an explosion and then a second one.

“I looked out my window and the whole house was engulfed and there were what looked like fireworks coming out,” she told the Victor Valley News Group. “We all rushed out to try and help but there was nothing we could do.”

Joshlyn Brunt said the force of the blast threw her neighbor into her backyard.

“I heard her screaming, ‘Help me, call the police,’ and she was on my back porch,” Brunt told KCBS-TV. She said she and her children were ordered out of the house because of leaking gas.

A woman with burns was airlifted to a trauma center but there was no immediate word on her condition, authorities said.

Neighbors told the station that the family that lived in the home breeds dogs. An injured dog was taken away by animal control officers.

At least two damaged homes were red-tagged because they were considered unsafe for people to stay there, firefighters said.

The cause of the blast was under investigation.

Neighbors told KCBS-TV that the gas company had been in the area about two weeks ago.

In a statement, Southwest Gas said it checked the neighborhood of the explosion and didn’t find any gas leaks. The company also said a contractor made a routine inspection in the area last month and didn’t find any gas leaks at that time.

Victorville is about an hour’s drive northeast of Los Angeles.