Homeless man dies after being hit by 3 hit-and-run drivers

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A homeless man crossing a Fullerton street against a red light died Monday when he was struck by three drivers and none of them stopped, authorities said.

Kenneth Edward Wassennar II, who was described as homeless, was pushing a cartful of belongings when he was struck in a crosswalk at about 1:30 a.m., police and coroner’s officials told the Orange County Register.

Surveillance video showed he was hit by a white Dodger Charger and was struck again moments later by a black Jeep Wrangler, police Capt. Jon Radus said.

As he lay in the roadway a couple of minutes later, he was hit again by a white, two-door Honda Civic.

“He was wearing dark clothing at the time,” Radus said. “The area is lit with streetlights, and he was crossing against a red light.”

No arrests had been made.