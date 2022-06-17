Sheriff’s office: Man likely suffocated in recycling truck

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A man found dead at a Northern California cardboard recycling center likely suffocated in a recycling truck, authorities said.

The body of Ron Lamp of Magalia was found on April 26 at a facility in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The location of the body indicated it had been brought in by a truck sometime during the previous week but investigators could not determine exactly where it came from and the date of arrival, the office said in a statement.

An autopsy revealed injuries that did not contribute to the death and a toxicology analysis showed Lamp was under the influence of a controlled substance. The cause of death was determined to be “probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck,” the statement said.