Teen missing in ocean at San Diego beach, 2 others rescued

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego lifeguards saved two teens from the ocean at Mission Beach but a third slipped under the water and vanished, authorities said.

Lifeguards spotted the swimmers in distress at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and were able to rescue two of them but one teen boy submerged and didn’t surface, San Diego Fire Rescue said.

After 75 minutes of searching, the rescue effort transitioned to a recovery effort, the department said.

The search ended at sundown and was to resume Wednesday.