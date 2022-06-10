1 dead in plane crash in Ventura County strawberry field

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed and burned in a Southern California strawberry field Friday morning and one person was killed, authorities said.

The crash occurred near U.S. 101 in Oxnard, the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

Firefighter Andy VanSciver, a department spokesperson, told the Ventura County Star that one person was aboard the aircraft and was killed.

The plane clipped buildings on the south side of the freeway before going down in the field on the north side of the highway.

The crash site is west of Camarillo Airport.