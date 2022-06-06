Safeway employee shot and killed inside California store

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Safeway employee was shot and killed inside a San Jose grocery store and authorities were searching for a gunman, police said.

The incident happened around 3:35 a.m. Sunday inside the store, apparently following an altercation between the Safeway male employee and another man, San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte told the San Francisco Chronicle.

This incident happened at the Hamilton Avenue location in the Willow Glenn neighborhood. Sources told our Fox affiliate that a thief was in the alcohol section stealing liquor. The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m.

“He was lovely. He was a nice young man. He worked night crew and I would see him in the mornings,” said a worker who didn’t want to be identified. “He was always just very friendly, outgoing, you know.”

The victim died from his gunshot wounds at the grocery store. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified, the newspaper reported.

“It’s just the way we live our lives now. We always have to be aware. We always have to look over our shoulder,” said the worker who wanted to remain anonymous. “You have to take account of your circumstances and where you are, a way to get out of you need to. It’s just something that’s become the norm and it shouldn’t be that way.”

The Safeway will remain closed until the investigation is completed.