Wildfire evacuation orders lifted in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders were lifted for residents along a road in the Napa wine country as firefighters made progress against a wildfire.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services told residents around midnight Tuesday they could return home but urged them to use caution.

The Old Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon along Old Soda Springs Road north of the city of Napa and grew to 570 acres (230 hectares). By nighttime the blaze was 5% contained and was much less active, Cal Fire said.

Temperatures Wednesday were predicted to be warm, but a return of onshore flow in the afternoon was expected to raise relative humidity levels in Napa County and bring more moisture to the area, the San Francisco Bay Area weather office said.

A slight chance of rain was expected in the North Bay during the weekend.