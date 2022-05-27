Firefighters stop spread of California desert wildfire

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have stopped the spread of a wildfire in the Southern California desert.

The Elk Fire scorched about 250 acres (101 hectares) near Yucca Valley before its forward movement was halted Thursday night, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said.

At one point 10 homes were threatened but none were lost.

Yucca Valley is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, California entered the Memorial Day weekend free of red flag warnings and the triple-digit heat that baked the Central Valley earlier in the week.

A cooling trend in Northern California was expected to include a slight chance of showers in the Sierra Nevada and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Forecasts called for wind advisories to be in effect along the northeastern border with Nevada and in the Mojave Desert on Saturday. Parts of California will likely see a return of fire weather concerns early next week, the weather service said.