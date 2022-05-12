16-year-old killed, 2 others wounded in California shooting

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting early Thursday in Southern California, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the three young victims on the ground in a residential neighborhood of Corona around 1 a.m., police said in a statement.

All three were taken to a hospital, where the 16-year-old died. A 13-year-old victim was listed as stable and a 14-year-old underwent surgery for serious injuries, officials said. There were no updates to the boys’ conditions Thursday afternoon.

“Preliminary information indicates the shooting is an isolated event, and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the police statement said. “Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.”

Corona is a city of about 168,000 people in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.