3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home, mother arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home during the weekend and their mother was arrested in the killings, police said Monday.

Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Paramedics were called and they pronounced the children dead. Police did not disclose information about how investigators believe the children were killed.

The children’s mother, Angela Flores, 38, was arrested in the killings, police said.

It was not immediately known if Flores had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. Online jail records showed she was detained on $6 million bail, with no court date set yet.