Man shot and killed inside Los Angeles cannabis dispensary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was shot and killed inside a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary and police are searching for two suspects, authorities said Sunday.

Investigators didn’t immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting around noon Saturday at the second-floor shop along a busy boulevard in the Tarzana neighborhood.

Shots were fired inside the dispensary and also in an alley behind the building with a synagogue on the first floor, witnesses and police said.

Rabbi Yossi Malka said there were about 30 congregants, including children, downstairs at the Shul synagogue when gunfire erupted.

“We heard lots and lots of shooting,” Malka told the Los Angeles Times. He said he ran outside to make sure all the children were accounted for and to get them inside to safety.

“Upstairs they killed somebody,” Malka said, “and downstairs outside they were just shooting.”

Police didn’t immediately identify the victim, offer suspect descriptions or provide the name of the dispensary.

Candles burned outside as a vigil for the man who was killed, the Times said.