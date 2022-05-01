Acura goes 1-2 in IMSA to continue Laguna Seca dominance

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Acura continued its dominance at Laguna Seca in the IMSA sports car series as Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque teamed to give Wayne Taylor Racing the victory Sunday.

Taylor and Albuquerque in the No. 10 Acura for Wayne Taylor Racing led all but six of the 117 laps in the timed race. Acura-powered prototypes have won the last four races at Laguna Seca, while Ricky Taylor has won three straight on the 2.238-mile 11-turn permanent road course.

Meyer Shank Racing finished second in the No. 60 Acura as Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis were 1.080 seconds behind the WTR winning car. The two Acura teams are tied atop the IMSA Daytona Prototype standings after four races.

“Really great for Acura to finish 1-2 out here,” Taylor said. “We knew we had to execute. It was a track that definitely favored the Acura this weekend.”

Tristan Nunez and Pipo Derani finished third in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac.

Other class winners at Laguna Seca: John Farano and Louis Deletraz in the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 entry; Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche in GTD Pro; and Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche in GT Daytona.

