Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and drove in all three runs, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh, both off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout. Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend.