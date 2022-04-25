Police: Man confessed to killing woman who vanished in 2001

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina man has confessed to killing a woman in Alabama 21 years ago and hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. WBRC reports that Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons says Jones told investigators he hit her with a golf club during an argument. Clemons said Jones led investigators to an area near a creek where bones were found inside a green suitcase. Police say Luxford was originally from California but had been living in Florida.