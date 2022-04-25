Depp takes stand for 4th day in libel trial against Heard

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Johnny Depp has taken the stand for his fourth day of testimony in the trial over his allegations that ex-wife Amber Heard falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser. Heard’s lawyers are expected to continue their onslaught of questions during cross-examination. They’ve focused so far on Depp’s drinking, drug use and charged interactions with the actress. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp. But his attorneys argue that it references a restraining order Heard sought against him. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard. They say he can’t deny it because he was often intoxicated to the point of blacking out.