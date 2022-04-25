California mayors want $3 billion over 3 years for homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The mayors of California’s 11 largest cities asked Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature Monday to approve $3 billion over three years in the state budget for flexible homeless funding to go directly to cities. The mayors said flexible homeless funding is approved annually and are asking for a three-year commitment from lawmakers and the governor. They said Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention program funds have allowed them to come up with innovative ways to combat homelessness in their cities, including building tiny cabins and setting up lots for people living in RVs and other vehicles. Mayors said at a news conference that the funds allowed them to add 9,000 new shelter beds and help 25,000 homeless people.