Southern California to see brief spring heat wave, winds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s roller coaster spring is continuing its swing from wet and snowy to warm and dry under a ridge of high pressure. Santa Ana winds developing Sunday are expected to generate a brief heat wave in Southern California while pleasant conditions are predicted in Northern California. San Diego forecasters say temperatures in the coastal basin are expected to jump on Sunday and rise further to well above average on. The Los Angeles-area weather office says near-record heat is possible on Monday. California will then rapidly cool down. A large low-pressure system may bring wet and chilly conditions to Northern California late next weekend.