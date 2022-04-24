Getzlaf wraps up 17-year career in Ducks’ 6-3 loss to Blues

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf finished his 17-year career spent entirely with the Anaheim Ducks in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night. Getzlaf got a behind-the-back assist with 2:41 to play, and the sellout crowd at Honda Center repeatedly roared for the Ducks’ longtime captain and playmaking center from his first step on the ice to his final, teary departure. Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist apiece during a dominant second period by the Blues, who fell behind 2-0 in the first period before rallying for their 14th win in 16 games. Pavel Buchnevich and Marco Scandella added third-period goals.