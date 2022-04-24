Adell hits grand slam, Angels blow lead, recover to beat O’s

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell hit a grand slam, Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 despite blowing a six-run, first-inning lead. Adell greeted reliever Travis Lakins Sr. with his second career slam to make it 6-0 before the Orioles recorded an out. Lakins got the next nine outs without allowing a hit, giving Baltimore an opportunity to rally. Trey Mancini hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Austin Hays tied it with a two-run homer in the seventh. Ohtani led off the bottom half of the inning with a single and later scored when Taylor Ward worked a nine-pitch walk.