Edler scores tiebreaker, LA Kings top rival Ducks again, 4-2

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alexander Edler scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings closed in on their first playoff berth in four years with a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Arthur Kaliyev and Matt Roy also scored, and rookie Quinton Byfield had two assists in the Kings’ fourth straight victory. Jonathan Quick survived an egregious misplay and made 19 saves in Los Angeles’ second win in five days over Anaheim in the clubs’ Freeway Faceoff rivalry series. Trevor Zegras became the top rookie scorer in Ducks history with a second-period goal in Anaheim’s 18th loss in 21 games.