Wisconsin cross country, track runner Sarah Shulze dies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sarah Shulze, a runner on the University of Wisconsin’s track and cross country teams, has died. She was 21. Shulze’s family announced on April 15 that she had taken her life two days earlier. Wisconsin officials put out a statement Friday that referenced the family’s announcement. Shulze was a junior from California who competed in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. She earned academic all-Big Ten honors in 2020 and 2021 for cross country and in 2021 for track. Family members said she had been an intern at the Wisconsin legislature and volunteered as a poll worker during the 2020 presidential election.