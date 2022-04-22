Sacramento mass shooting suspect appears in court

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say an alleged gang member fired at least 28 bullets in a mass shooting in California’s capital city. Six people were killed and 12, including alleged shooters Smiley Martin and his brother, were wounded. Martin appeared in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday. Martin is facing charges of possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a felon. Martin did not enter a plea during his brief appearance, and his attorney declined to comment. Police say at least five people fired bullets in the April 3 shooting. Police say Martin is one of the shooters, but he has not been charged with murder.