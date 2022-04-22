Man pleads not guilty in death of lover found in Hawaii tub

HONOLULU (AP) — A 23-year-old man man accused of killing his 73-year-old lover and pouring cement over his body in a bathtub in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive gated communities has pleaded not guilty to murder. According to court records, a public defender for Juan Baron entered the plea during an arraignment Thursday. Gary Ruby’s decomposing body was excavated by authorities last month from a standalone soaking tub in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home. Police say Baron covered the cement with coffee grounds to mask the smell. Baron was extradited to Honolulu after authorities found him hiding in a Mexico-bound bus in California.