EXPLAINER: Can climate change be solved by pricing carbon?

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — As climate change bakes the planet, dozens of nations including the U.S. and many local governments are putting a price tag on greenhouse gas emissions that are causing more floods, droughts and other destructive events. Pennsylvania on Saturday becomes the latest state in the U.S. to adopt a carbon pricing policy to address climate change. At the national level, President Joe Biden is facing Republican opposition as tries to use future damages from climate change to justify tougher restrictions on polluting industries. Other nations simply tax emissions. The varied strategies come amid growing urgency among scientists, economists and many politicians to curb carbon dioxide and other pollutants that are boosting global temperatures.