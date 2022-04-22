California man gets life in prison in Montana deputy’s death

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy. District Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Lloyd Barrus to three life terms to be served concurrently after he was found guilty in the 2017 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore. Barrus also was found responsible on two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shots fired by his son, Marshall Barrus, at other law enforcement officers’ vehicles. Marshall Barrus was fatally wounded in a shootout with officers. Seeley said the men held extremist anti-government beliefs and were both out of control.