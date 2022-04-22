Bone found on Michigan beach IDed with genetic genealogy

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan fisherman who went missing in 2000 has been identified through DNA testing on a jaw bone that washed up on a beach 14 years later. The DNA Doe Project, working with the Michigan State Police, determined the jaw bone belonged to Ronald Wayne Jager of Fruitland Township. The DNA Doe Project is an all-volunteer California-based group. Jager was reported missing the day after he launched his boat in August 2000 in Whitehall. State police said Friday that the boat washed ashore in Wisconsin. Coast Guard searches found no trace of Jager.