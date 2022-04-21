Spring storm brings heavy snow, rain to Northern California

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow and rain is falling across Northern California as a substantial spring storm moves through the state after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. Chain controls have been put into effect for vehicles on major Sierra highways. Authorities discourage mountain travel but advise motorists to carry warm clothing, food and water if they do take to the highways. Rain is expected to spread down the state into Southern California during the day. Forecasters say snow can’t be ruled out on Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles.