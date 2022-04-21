Ex-tennis pro Shriver: ‘damaging’ relationship with coach

LONDON (AP) — Former professional tennis player Pam Shriver says that she “had an inappropriate and damaging relationship with my much older coach” that began when she was 17 and he was 50. Shriver is now a television commentator for ESPN and BBC. She wrote a first-person account published Wednesday by British newspaper The Telegraph. Shriver describes a “painful and emotional journey” that included what she writes was a relationship with coach Don Candy that lasted a little more than five years. Candy died in 2020. Shriver, who is now 59, turned pro in 1979, a year after she made it to the U.S. Open singles final at age 16. She and Martina Navratilova won 21 Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles.