Cantlay and Schauffele open with 59 to lead Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a good team even when they’re playing for cash instead of a flag. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 for a one-shot lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The format was fourballs Thursday. Now it switches to alternate shot. Cantlay and Schauffele have a 4-0 record in foursomes at the two cups where they have been partners. Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore opened with a 60. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer had a 64. The father-son duo of Jay and Bill Haas shot 65.