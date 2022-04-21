California Senate OKs lower standard for indoor water use

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has passed a bill that would lower the standard for residential indoor water use. The vote on Thursday would lower the standard to 42 gallons per person per day by 2030. The current standard is 55 gallons per person per day. The bill must still pass the state Assembly before it can become law. The state would not enforce the standard on individual customers. Instead, it would require water agencies to meet that standard for all of its customers. State regulators say Californians are already well below the current standard. Water agencies warn the standard could lead to higher rates.