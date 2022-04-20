Officials identify girl fatally stabbed at Stockton school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl at a high school in Stockton drove into the school’s parking lot and tried to grab two girls before stabbing one of them. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. It was not known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Stockton Unified spokesperson Melinda Meza told the Stockton Record that the 52-year-old man pulled into a parking lot at Stagg High School on Monday and tried to grab two students before fatally stabbing Alycia Reynaga, who died at a hospital. Meza said there is no known connection between Gray and the girl.