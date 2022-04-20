Lyles strikes out 6 in 5 scoreless innings, Orioles beat A’s

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Lyles struck out six and walked one over five scoreless innings for his first victory with the Orioles as Baltimore beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0. Ryan McKenna scored Baltimore’s only run on a fielding error by Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus in the fifth inning. Lyles (1-1) gave up five hits in outdueling A’s right-hander Daulton Jefferies (1-2), who allowed three hits and just that unearned run, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in six sparkling innings.