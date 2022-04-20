Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — The suburban Chicago home where slain Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton grew up has been designated a historical landmark by the village of Maywood. The vote follows a yearlong campaign that was tied to the Academy Award-winning film about Hampton and his 1969 death during a police raid in Chicago called “Judas and the Black Messiah.” It’s also part of a broader effort to further recognize the Black Panther Party’s role in the civil rights movement. Hampton was killed during a raid of his Chicago apartment. Later, many of those involved in the raid faced criminal charges. They were acquitted but the families of Hampton and others were awarded a nearly $2 million settlement by a federal judge.