Belt connects on B-Day, Rodón grinds as Giants beat Mets 5-2

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Belt homered on his 34th birthday, newcomer Carlos Rodón overpowered once again and the San Francisco Giants beat the Mets 5-2 with New York manager Buck Showalter out for a medical procedure. Belt led an early barrage against Mets starter Chris Bassitt, and Rodón and four relievers made it stand. Rodón struck out eight over five scoreless innings. The left-hander has 29 strikeouts over 17 innings, the most by a Giants pitcher through his first three starts with the franchise. Cliff Melton previously held the mark with 26 in 1937. The 29-year-old Rodón limited New York to three hits and two walks on 95 pitches.