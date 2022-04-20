Armed thieves rob mountain bikers in the Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police say armed thieves are targetting mountain bikers in the Oakland hills, stopping some of them as they ride along trails and stealing their bicycles at gunpoint. SFGate reports the Oakland Police Department says it has responded to three armed robberies in the last month, calling the thefts “an alarming trend.” The East Bay Regional Parks Police Department said it, too, has responded to an armed robbery of a cyclist in the Oakland hills. Police are urging mountain bikers to remain vigilant and not to resist the thieves. They say property can be replaced.