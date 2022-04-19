Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. The two sides settled on a jury of eight men and eight women, and opening statements will begin Tuesday afternoon. Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are the defendants in the case. All are in court and all are expected to take the stand. Blac Chyna sued them for $100 million after her reality show “Rob & Chyna” was canceled.