Investigators: worn tires a factor in California bus crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Excess speed and worn tires contributed to the crash of a bus on a rain-slick Southern California highway two years ago that killed three people and injured 18. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The bus was on a run from Los Angeles to San Diego County when it went off Interstate 15 and rolled down an embankment on Feb. 22, 2020. Investigators determined the tread depths on two of the rear tires were lower than the minimum allowed by law, which “adversely affected the stability of the bus and contributed to the loss of control.”