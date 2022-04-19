2 San Francisco officers charged with destroying evidence

OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two San Francisco police officers and a retired officer working part-time at the department have been charged in two separate cases with destroying evidence, stealing a machine gun and other charges. Authorities say Tuesday that two officers were called to a hotel last year by employees who were reporting they had found multiple credit cards, identification cards and suspected drugs in the luggage of a guest who had been locked out of his room for lack of payment. Prosecutors say that instead of collecting the items as evidence, the officers destroyed the items. Prosecutors also charged a retired officer working part-time at the department after he allegedly removed a machine gun from the evidence room.