Lowrie, Puk, Trevino among 6 A’s added to COVID-19 IL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers A.J. Puk and Lou Trivino were among six players added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Oakand Athletics before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Reliever Kirby Snead, infielder Chad Pinder and catcher Austin Allen also were put on the COVID-19 IL and joined outfielder Scott Piscotty, placed on the list on Friday. Pitcher Sam Selman and infielders Nick Allen and Christian Lopes wete added to the A’s active roster as substitute players.